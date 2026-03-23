ICE Agents Deployed to U.S. Airports Amid Staffing Shortages
The Department of Homeland Security has begun deploying ICE agents to assist with security screenings at various airports across the United States due to significant staffing shortages. This move follows massive delays caused by the absence of unpaid airport security officers, affecting operations at 14 major airports.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-03-2026 18:15 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 18:15 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. immigration officials have initiated a swift response to pressing staffing shortages at airports by deploying ICE agents to support security procedures starting Monday.
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed the deployment of hundreds of agents to counteract the impact of absent unpaid airport security officers, which has led to significant disruptions.
ICE and Homeland Security Investigations officers are covering duties at 14 airports, including major hubs like Atlanta, JFK in New York, and Phoenix, as Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson recommends passengers arrive four hours early due to the delays.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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