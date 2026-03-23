ICE Agents Deployed to U.S. Airports Amid Staffing Shortages

U.S. immigration officials have initiated a swift response to pressing staffing shortages at airports by deploying ICE agents to support security procedures starting Monday.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed the deployment of hundreds of agents to counteract the impact of absent unpaid airport security officers, which has led to significant disruptions.

ICE and Homeland Security Investigations officers are covering duties at 14 airports, including major hubs like Atlanta, JFK in New York, and Phoenix, as Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson recommends passengers arrive four hours early due to the delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)