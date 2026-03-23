ICE Agents Step Up: Unpaid Chaos at U.S. Airports
U.S. immigration agents are being deployed at multiple airports as unpaid security officers cause significant delays. The deployment aims to support TSA with security lines but not immigration enforcement. The government shutdown has exacerbated staffing issues, leading to widespread absences and resignations among TSA personnel.
U.S. airports faced increasing chaos as unpaid airport security officers continued to cause significant delays. On Monday, immigration agents were deployed at more than a dozen airports to aid in security screening.
The Department of Homeland Security confirmed that it had begun deploying hundreds of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to support airport security at facilities experiencing severe staffing shortages. Among those affected were major hubs including Atlanta and New York's JFK Airport.
Amid the government shutdown, ICE personnel are stepping in but will not access areas behind airport security checkpoints, lacking necessary clearance. While these agents won't enforce immigration rules, staffing struggles continue as TSA officers work without pay, prompting over 400 resignations since the shutdown began.
(With inputs from agencies.)