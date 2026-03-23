ICE Agents Step Up: Unpaid Chaos at U.S. Airports

U.S. airports faced increasing chaos as unpaid airport security officers continued to cause significant delays. On Monday, immigration agents were deployed at more than a dozen airports to aid in security screening.

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed that it had begun deploying hundreds of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to support airport security at facilities experiencing severe staffing shortages. Among those affected were major hubs including Atlanta and New York's JFK Airport.

Amid the government shutdown, ICE personnel are stepping in but will not access areas behind airport security checkpoints, lacking necessary clearance. While these agents won't enforce immigration rules, staffing struggles continue as TSA officers work without pay, prompting over 400 resignations since the shutdown began.

(With inputs from agencies.)