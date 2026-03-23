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Market Surge: Hope in US-Iran Peace Talks

Financial markets rallied after President Trump mentioned discussions with Iran about ending their conflict, boosting stocks and dropping oil prices. The S&P 500 had its best day in months, and the Dow Jones saw a significant rise, contrasting with earlier international market downturns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 23-03-2026 19:25 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 19:25 IST

Financial markets experienced a notable rebound following President Donald Trump's remarks regarding potential peace talks with Iran, despite Iran's claims to the contrary.

Investors reacted quickly, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average soared by 832 points, and the Nasdaq composite increased by 1.7 percent. The S&P 500 also climbed by 1.4 percent, marking its most significant daily gain since prior to the conflict.

Oil prices dropped nearly 8 percent, providing relief after notable declines in global stock indices, particularly in Asia. Trump's announcement has, for the moment, injected optimism into both Wall Street and European markets.

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