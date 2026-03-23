Call for Inclusive Politics: Activist Umar Khalid Nominated for Rajya Sabha

In a bid to emphasize inclusive politics, certain Muslim groups in Rajasthan are advocating for activist Umar Khalid's nomination to the Rajya Sabha. This comes as three seats become available in June, with Congress expected to claim one based on current Assembly strength.

Mohsin Rashid Tonk, president of the Rajasthan Muslim Alliance, emphasized in a letter to the All India Congress Committee that nominating Khalid would signify the party's commitment to constitutional values. He pointed to the significant Muslim voter support in the 2023 Assembly elections as a call for representation.

Abdul Salam Johar, president of the Muslim Progressive Forum, underscored the role of Muslim voters in the Congress's electoral success, advocating for their recognition through Khalid's nomination. Khalid, a former JNU student leader, was involved in the 2020 Delhi riots case.

(With inputs from agencies.)