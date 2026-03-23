Left Menu

Call for Inclusive Politics: Activist Umar Khalid Nominated for Rajya Sabha

Muslim groups in Rajasthan are urging the Congress to nominate activist Umar Khalid for the Rajya Sabha, highlighting the significance of inclusive politics. With three Rajya Sabha seats opening up, they believe Khalid's nomination would affirm the party's commitment to constitutional values and recognize the electoral contribution of Muslim voters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 23-03-2026 19:41 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 19:41 IST
Call for Inclusive Politics: Activist Umar Khalid Nominated for Rajya Sabha
Umar Khalid
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to emphasize inclusive politics, certain Muslim groups in Rajasthan are advocating for activist Umar Khalid's nomination to the Rajya Sabha. This comes as three seats become available in June, with Congress expected to claim one based on current Assembly strength.

Mohsin Rashid Tonk, president of the Rajasthan Muslim Alliance, emphasized in a letter to the All India Congress Committee that nominating Khalid would signify the party's commitment to constitutional values. He pointed to the significant Muslim voter support in the 2023 Assembly elections as a call for representation.

Abdul Salam Johar, president of the Muslim Progressive Forum, underscored the role of Muslim voters in the Congress's electoral success, advocating for their recognition through Khalid's nomination. Khalid, a former JNU student leader, was involved in the 2020 Delhi riots case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026