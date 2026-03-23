Vietnam's Nuclear Power Revamp: A Russian Alliance

Russia has partnered with Vietnam on the Ninh Thuan 1 nuclear power plant project, according to Rosatom, Russia's state nuclear energy corporation. This agreement comes as Vietnam faces electricity shortages due to its burgeoning industrial sector, coupled with frequent extreme weather events exacerbating the strain on power supply.

This initiative aims to boost Vietnam's power generation capacity. Historically close to Russia, Vietnam chose Rosatom due to its standing as a leading nuclear power plant builder; however, financial details remain undisclosed. The planned construction includes two Russian-designed power units, bringing 2,400 megawatts of combined capacity.

Nuclear plans in central Vietnam, dormant since 2016 over safety and cost fears, are reignited with Russia's involvement. The Ninh Thuan 1 project had previously been awarded to Russia, and while Vietnam sought both Russian and Japanese participation, Japan has exited the project as of last December.