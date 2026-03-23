Dollar Dips Amid Truce Talks: A Pause in Iran Tensions

The U.S. dollar saw a decline on Monday, following President Donald Trump's postponement of military action against Iran's energy infrastructure. The delay came after Trump announced productive talks between the two nations.

President Trump shared via Truth Social that he instructed the Department of Defense to delay any military strikes on Iranian energy targets for five days. This delay was announced shortly before a deadline for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz, which had included threats of action from the U.S.

The dollar reacted by falling 0.7% against the euro and 0.6% against the yen. This currency movement coincided with a sharp market recovery, although lingering geopolitical uncertainties persist over the region's stability and future negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)