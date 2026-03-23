Trump Heralds Potential Breakthrough in U.S.-Iran Dialogues

President Donald Trump declared productive discussions between the United States and Iran, suggesting that critical agreements could soon pave the way for a peace deal. Close aide Jared Kushner and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff engaged with Iranian counterparts over the weekend, fueling hopes for conflict resolution.

Despite withholding details on who the U.S. is negotiating with in Iran, President Trump emphasized a sense of urgency and potential synergy in the dialogue's outcomes. However, Iran's official news agency, Fars, denied any such communications, highlighting a disconnect in public disclosures.

The president retracted previous threats to target Iranian power structures, which had caused market fluctuations. The suspension of aggressive actions calmed the energy markets, with Brent crude oil prices dropping and global financial indices experiencing relief from recent tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)