Gangster Threat Unveiled: Gym Owner's Ordeal

In a shocking turn of events, a gym in Dwarka became the target of a gun attack allegedly orchestrated by notorious gangster Hari Chant Jatt, also known as Harry Boxer. The attack, linked to an extortion demand of Rs 2 crore, has sent ripples across the community.

On the night of March 19-20, unknown assailants fired multiple shots outside the gym on Kanganheri Road. According to police reports, the establishment was closed at the time, preventing any injuries, though three bullet casings were found at the scene. The gym is owned by Harish Kumar, who had received threatening calls from Boxer.

This incident ties into several extortion cases involving foreign-based gangsters. Despite lacking CCTV footage, police suspect two individuals were involved. The absence of surveillance has complicated efforts to apprehend the culprits, leaving the local community on edge.

(With inputs from agencies.)