Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh's Financial Strain: A Looming Debt Crisis

The Himachal Pradesh government faces a financial strain with its highest-ever loan of Rs 41,173 crore in FY 2025-26 amid a rising debt trend. The discontinuation of Revenue Deficit Grants (RDG) exacerbates economic challenges. About 80% of the budget is committed to salaries, pensions, and interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 24-03-2026 10:35 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 10:35 IST
Himachal Pradesh's Financial Strain: A Looming Debt Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh government is battling a mounting financial crisis, having raised its highest-ever loan of Rs 41,173 crore during the fiscal year 2025-26, according to revised budget estimates. The state's debt repayment for the same period totaled Rs 32,004 crore.

Budget provisions for 2026-27 include raising an additional Rs 11,965 crore in loans, with the government's debt liability projected to rise from Rs 1,03,994 crore in 2025-26 to Rs 1,12,319 crore in 2026-27. This increase compounds existing economic challenges, especially in light of discontinued Revenue Deficit Grants (RDG) and a narrow tax base.

Interest payments are on an upward trajectory, predicted to reach Rs 8,865 crore by 2028-29, as reflected in the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM). Alarmingly, 80% of the current budget is locked in committed expenditure including salaries, pensions, and debt servicing, leaving scant resources for capital projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026