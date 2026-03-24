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Cyber Fraud Racket Uncovered: 11 Arrested for Duping Senior Citizen

The South-West District's Cyber Police Station team cracked an investment fraud racket across Delhi, Mumbai, and Rajasthan, arresting 11 individuals for cheating a senior citizen out of Rs 22.67 lakh. The fraudsters exploited social media to entice victims with promises of high returns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 10:39 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 10:39 IST
Cyber Fraud Racket Uncovered: 11 Arrested for Duping Senior Citizen
South-West District Cyber Police station busts an investment fraud racket (Photo/Police). Image Credit: ANI
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The Cyber Police Station team in South-West District has dismantled an elaborate investment fraud operation sprawling across Delhi, Mumbai, and Rajasthan, netting 11 cybercriminals accused of deceiving a senior citizen out of Rs 22.67 lakh, officials announced.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West), Abhimanyu Poswal, the scheme surfaced after a complaint detailed how fraudsters used Facebook ads to lure the complainant into investing via 'Mudra One' and 'Nine Pro' applications with false promises of attractive returns. After investing Rs 22.67 lakh, the victim found communication severed as the accused vanished without a trace.

Given the critical nature of the case, a dedicated team tracked the money trail and scrutinized social media footprints. Investigations pinpointed the groups' operations within Rohini and Netaji Subhash Place, manipulating mule bank accounts. Arrests included Tejinder alias Lucky, Ashish Saini, Sikhdayal Singh, and Giriraj Kishore, with further apprehensions made. The operation uncovered 92 SIM cards, 40 mobile phones, and other evidence, with ongoing efforts to trace funds linked to an operator, 'PK,' in Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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