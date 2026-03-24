Power Play: AP's Strategic Moves for a Stable Summer Supply
K Vijayanand, Andhra Pradesh's Special Chief Secretary of Energy, urges utilities to maintain coal stocks for a stable summer power supply amid global import tensions. Emphasizing full capacity operation, he plans to balance costs and demand, recognizing potential challenges from weak monsoon forecasts and prioritizing efficient management.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 24-03-2026 11:28 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 11:28 IST
- Country:
- India
K Vijayanand, Andhra Pradesh's Special Chief Secretary of Energy, has mandated that power utilities keep ample coal reserves to ensure continuous power generation during the upcoming summer, amid international tensions impacting coal imports.
Vijayanand highlighted the necessity of efficient coordination with ports and railways to facilitate seamless coal movement to power plants, maintaining electricity supply amid rising demand.
The focus remains on cost-efficient power supply, with strategic assessments planned, especially for Krishnapatnam's imported coal needs, as weaker monsoon forecasts could elevate thermal reliance.
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