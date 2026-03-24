Power Play: AP's Strategic Moves for a Stable Summer Supply

K Vijayanand, Andhra Pradesh's Special Chief Secretary of Energy, has mandated that power utilities keep ample coal reserves to ensure continuous power generation during the upcoming summer, amid international tensions impacting coal imports.

Vijayanand highlighted the necessity of efficient coordination with ports and railways to facilitate seamless coal movement to power plants, maintaining electricity supply amid rising demand.

The focus remains on cost-efficient power supply, with strategic assessments planned, especially for Krishnapatnam's imported coal needs, as weaker monsoon forecasts could elevate thermal reliance.