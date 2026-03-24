BTL EPC Lands ₹590 Crore Deal with Adani Power

Kolkata, March 23: BTL EPC Ltd has secured a significant ₹590 crore contract from Adani Power Limited to develop the Coal Handling Plant (CHP) and Ash Handling Plant (AHP) for the Ultra Super Critical Thermal Power Plant located in Pirpainti, Bhagalpur, Bihar.

The project encompasses the complete design, engineering, and commissioning of the CHP and AHP systems. Notably, it includes a 9 km belt conveyor and a 4.5 km ash disposal pipeline, showcasing BTL EPC Ltd's robust engineering capabilities and extensive project management skills.

Ravi Todi, Managing Director of BTL EPC Ltd, emphasized the importance of this project in strengthening their ties with Adani Power. Having already executed over 60% of a similar project efficiently at Raigarh, Todi reiterated the company's expertise in handling complex EPC projects, underlined by an impressive order book and revenue forecast.

(With inputs from agencies.)