BTL EPC Lands ₹590 Crore Deal with Adani Power
BTL EPC Ltd has been awarded a ₹590 crore order from Adani Power for Coal and Ash Handling Plants at the 3×800 MW Ultra Super Critical Thermal Power Plant in Bihar. This involves design, engineering, and commissioning. BTL EPC's continuing relationship with Adani Power highlights its strong project execution capabilities.
- Country:
- India
Kolkata, March 23: BTL EPC Ltd has secured a significant ₹590 crore contract from Adani Power Limited to develop the Coal Handling Plant (CHP) and Ash Handling Plant (AHP) for the Ultra Super Critical Thermal Power Plant located in Pirpainti, Bhagalpur, Bihar.
The project encompasses the complete design, engineering, and commissioning of the CHP and AHP systems. Notably, it includes a 9 km belt conveyor and a 4.5 km ash disposal pipeline, showcasing BTL EPC Ltd's robust engineering capabilities and extensive project management skills.
Ravi Todi, Managing Director of BTL EPC Ltd, emphasized the importance of this project in strengthening their ties with Adani Power. Having already executed over 60% of a similar project efficiently at Raigarh, Todi reiterated the company's expertise in handling complex EPC projects, underlined by an impressive order book and revenue forecast.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nishant Kumar Steps into Bihar Politics: A New Era Begins
Unveiling Bihar's Hidden Archaeological Treasures: ASI's Ambitious Survey
Crackdown on Bihar Teacher Recruitment Scam: Key Arrest Made
Tragic Hit-and-Run Claims Lives of Three Youths in Bihar
Bihar Shines Bright: Record-Breaking Class 12 Results Announced