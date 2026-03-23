Tragic Hit-and-Run Claims Lives of Three Youths in Bihar

A tragic road accident in Bihar's Araria district claimed the lives of three young men when an unidentified vehicle collided with their motorcycle on Sunday evening. The victims, Mohammad Arbaz, Sameer, and Ashraf, were residents of Supaul district and aged between 19 and 20 years.

According to Forbesganj SDPO Mukesh Kumar Saha, police officers arrived promptly after the accident was reported and transported the victims to a local hospital. Unfortunately, medical professionals pronounced all three dead upon arrival.

Efforts are being made to trace the vehicle involved in the accident, with police scrutinizing CCTV footage from the vicinity. Families of the deceased have been notified, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem. The victims were reportedly riding from Bathnaha towards Narpatganj when a speeding vehicle hit their motorcycle and fled the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)