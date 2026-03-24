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Robust Governance in Puducherry Reassures Home Ministry

The Ministry of Home Affairs affirms Puducherry's efficient governance model under the current constitutional framework, dismissing full statehood and specialized oversight. During a Lok Sabha session, Minister Nityanand Rai clarified that no new ministry or special policies for Union Territories are considered necessary at present.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 22:36 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 22:36 IST
Robust Governance in Puducherry Reassures Home Ministry
Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent Lok Sabha session, the Ministry of Home Affairs assured that Puducherry maintains a strong governance framework under Article 239A of the Constitution, capable of delivering public services efficiently without the need for full statehood status.

Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai, affirmed that despite Puducherry's status as a Union Territory with its own legislature, its existing administrative and legal framework suffices. Potential proposals for full statehood are not under consideration.

Responding to various inquiries, Rai stated there are no current plans to establish a separate ministry for Union Territories or a parliamentary committee to oversee them. The ministry also dismissed the need for a special policy framework for territories like Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, despite their specific needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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