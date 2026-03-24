Robust Governance in Puducherry Reassures Home Ministry

In a recent Lok Sabha session, the Ministry of Home Affairs assured that Puducherry maintains a strong governance framework under Article 239A of the Constitution, capable of delivering public services efficiently without the need for full statehood status.

Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai, affirmed that despite Puducherry's status as a Union Territory with its own legislature, its existing administrative and legal framework suffices. Potential proposals for full statehood are not under consideration.

Responding to various inquiries, Rai stated there are no current plans to establish a separate ministry for Union Territories or a parliamentary committee to oversee them. The ministry also dismissed the need for a special policy framework for territories like Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, despite their specific needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)