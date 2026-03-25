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Historic Milestone: Sarah Mullally, First Female Archbishop of Canterbury

Sarah Mullally will be enthroned as the Church of England's first female Archbishop of Canterbury, symbolically leading 85 million Anglicans worldwide. The ceremony, held at Canterbury Cathedral, blends tradition with modernism and highlights Mullally's commitment to unity amid the Church's internal divisions on LGBTQ+ and women's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 13:45 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 13:45 IST
Historic Milestone: Sarah Mullally, First Female Archbishop of Canterbury

The Church of England is set to make history as Sarah Mullally becomes the first female Archbishop of Canterbury, symbolically leading 85 million Anglicans globally. The enthronement ceremony at Canterbury Cathedral will reflect a mixture of tradition and modern symbolism, celebrating women's voices and leadership.

Mullally's appointment marks a pivotal moment, witnessed by dignitaries including Prince William and Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The ceremony will see the former nurse and civil servant seated in the prestigious Chair of St Augustine, amidst a gathering of 2,000 guests, representing a significant stride in gender equality for the Church.

Mullally's leadership aims to unify a diverse Communion amid existing tensions between progressive and conservative factions within Anglicanism. While her role remains largely symbolic, the ceremony will emphasize her commitment to diversity and unity, with prayers in multiple languages and a celebration of global Anglicanism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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