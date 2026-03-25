Karti Chidambaram Calls for Clarity on Women's Reservation Bill Amidst Parliamentary Discussions
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram voiced support for the Women's Reservation Bill but seeks clarity on its details. In a discussion about the bill and other political issues, including an all-party meeting on West Asia conflict, Chidambaram emphasized the need for transparent explanations and consistent policies across parties.
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Congress Member of Parliament Karti Chidambaram has voiced conditional support for the Women's Reservation Bill, affirming the party's commitment to greater female representation in governance. However, he raised concerns over the lack of clarity about the bill's specifics. Chidambaram noted, "We back the bill in principle but need more details on its contours."
Amidst discussions on various parliamentary issues, including an all-party meeting on the West Asia conflict, Chidambaram advocated for transparent governmental explanations. He emphasized, "An all-party meeting is beneficial, but the government must clearly articulate their plans and approaches, particularly regarding the operationalization of the Women's Reservation Bill in its proposed new format."
Addressing the notice for Congress to vacate the 24 Akbar Road office, Chidambaram criticized the selective application of policies, stating that all parties should face similar regulations if such measures are required. Sources suggest the government plans amendments based on the 2011 census, potentially increasing Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 816. These propositions necessitate constitutional amendments alongside a new Delimitation Bill.
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