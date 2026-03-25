Aerial Intrusions: Drones Breach Baltic Airspace

A drone, originating from Russia, violated Estonian airspace early Wednesday morning, striking a chimney at a local power station, Estonia's Internal Security Service reported to ERR, the national broadcaster.

Despite the intrusion, officials noted there were no injuries or severe damage. Simultaneously, Latvia reported two drone violations, one from Russia and the other from Belarus.

The origins of these drones remain unclear. These airspace breaches coincided with a reported Ukrainian drone attack that ignited oil facilities at Russia's Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga, near the Estonian border.

(With inputs from agencies.)