Formula E Race Controversy: Telangana's High-Stakes Drama Unfolds
KT Rama Rao, a BRS leader, criticized Telangana's government for alleged irregularities in fund transfers linked to the Formula E race. The Anti-Corruption Bureau accused Rao and others of violations involving Rs 55 crore payments. Rao sarcastically defended the governance integrity of his previous administration.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-03-2026 12:07 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 12:07 IST
- Country:
- India
In a striking development, BRS leader KT Rama Rao launched a scathing attack on the Telangana government over allegations of financial misconduct linked to the prestigious Formula E race.
The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau has leveled serious accusations against Rao, accusing him and several others of irregularities in payments totaling around Rs 55 crore, primarily in foreign currencies.
Rao dismissed these allegations, challenging the government to substantiate claims of corruption and underscoring the purported transparency and development-oriented focus of his previous administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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