Formula E Race Controversy: Telangana's High-Stakes Drama Unfolds

In a striking development, BRS leader KT Rama Rao launched a scathing attack on the Telangana government over allegations of financial misconduct linked to the prestigious Formula E race.

The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau has leveled serious accusations against Rao, accusing him and several others of irregularities in payments totaling around Rs 55 crore, primarily in foreign currencies.

Rao dismissed these allegations, challenging the government to substantiate claims of corruption and underscoring the purported transparency and development-oriented focus of his previous administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)