Pakistan Mediates: U.S. Proposal Delivered to Iran Amid War Talks

Pakistan has acted as an intermediary, delivering a U.S. proposal to Iran, as confirmed by a reliable Iranian source who spoke to Reuters on Wednesday. However, the location for any potential discussions between Tehran and Washington remains undetermined.

The anonymous source, citing the sensitive nature of the dialogue, has withheld specifics of the proposal, leaving questions about whether it aligns with the previously reported 15-point framework aimed at ending hostilities.

Turkey is actively exploring resolutions to the ongoing conflict, with both Turkey and Pakistan being considered for hosting any eventual talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)