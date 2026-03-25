Swift Reactions: ECB's Stance on Oil Shock Inflation Risks

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde has cautioned that businesses could swiftly increase prices in response to escalating oil costs, driven by memories of a prior inflation surge post-Russia's Ukraine invasion in 2022. Speaking at a conference in Frankfurt, she noted the significant impact of past inflation experiences on current economic responses.

Lagarde emphasized that while the ECB managed to control the 2022 inflation spike with interest rate hikes, the experience left an indelible mark on businesses and consumers. She explained that a generation has now faced its first substantial inflation episode, possibly prompting quicker reactions in the future.

Despite the current jump in oil prices being smaller compared to 2021-2022, Lagarde highlighted the importance of monitoring for sustained inflation above the ECB's 2% target. She asserted that if necessary, the ECB would respond decisively but noted the current policy involves maintaining interest rates at 2%.

(With inputs from agencies.)