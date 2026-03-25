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Germany Urges Peace Talks: Navigating Global Diplomacy

Chancellor Friedrich Merz highlighted Germany's diplomatic engagement to end the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. Addressing parliament, Merz emphasized Germany's readiness to partake in stabilizing the region post-conflict, contingent upon a United Nations mandate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 25-03-2026 19:24 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 19:24 IST
Germany Urges Peace Talks: Navigating Global Diplomacy
Friedrich Merz
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany is actively working to mediate peace between the United States, Israel, and Iran, according to Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Merz, addressing questions in parliament on Wednesday, stressed Germany's commitment to join international stabilization efforts after the conflict, noting the necessity of a UN mandate for any operation.

The chancellor's remarks underscore Germany's pivotal diplomatic role in seeking resolution to the ongoing tensions, as the international community watches closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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