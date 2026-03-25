Rosatom Pulls Out Staff Amidst Middle East Tensions

Russia's state nuclear corporation, Rosatom, has evacuated 163 personnel from Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant, as reported by the state-run RIA news agency. Rosatom chief Alexei Likhachev mentioned that around 300 employees are still at Bushehr, though more evacuations are anticipated.

The Bushehr nuclear facility, initially constructed by Russia, is currently under expansion by Rosatom. However, construction has been paused due to the recent conflict initiated by the United States and Israel against Iran, which began last month.

This move to evacuate further underlines the heightened geopolitical instability in the region, which continues to disrupt ongoing international projects and collaborations.

(With inputs from agencies.)