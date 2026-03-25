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Rosatom Pulls Out Staff Amidst Middle East Tensions

Amid escalating geopolitical tensions, Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom evacuates 163 staff from Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant. With ongoing war involving the United States and Israel against Iran, construction of additional units at the Russian-built plant has been halted. Around 300 Rosatom employees remain at the site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 25-03-2026 19:35 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 19:35 IST
Rosatom Pulls Out Staff Amidst Middle East Tensions
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Russia's state nuclear corporation, Rosatom, has evacuated 163 personnel from Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant, as reported by the state-run RIA news agency. Rosatom chief Alexei Likhachev mentioned that around 300 employees are still at Bushehr, though more evacuations are anticipated.

The Bushehr nuclear facility, initially constructed by Russia, is currently under expansion by Rosatom. However, construction has been paused due to the recent conflict initiated by the United States and Israel against Iran, which began last month.

This move to evacuate further underlines the heightened geopolitical instability in the region, which continues to disrupt ongoing international projects and collaborations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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