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Opposition Demands Parliamentary Review Over Transgender Bill Amendment

Opposition MPs in the Rajya Sabha demand that the transgender persons amendment bill be sent to a parliamentary panel for stakeholder consultation. They argue the bill infringes on constitutional rights and violates Supreme Court rulings, potentially exacerbating discrimination against the transgender community in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 20:22 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 20:22 IST
Opposition Demands Parliamentary Review Over Transgender Bill Amendment
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  • India

In a heated session at the Rajya Sabha, opposition MPs called for the transgender persons amendment bill to be reviewed by a parliamentary panel. They insisted that real input from transgender persons and other stakeholders is crucial, highlighting concerns over constitutional violations and ignored Supreme Court judgments.

DMK MP Tiruchi Siva criticized the bill for its requirement of medical board approval for gender identification, which he views as an infringement on personal rights. TMC MP Saket Gokhale added that the existing legislation has only marginally succeeded, with a mere 32,000 transgender individuals out of an estimated 500,000 obtaining identity cards.

CPI (M) MP John Brittas criticized the exclusionary measures, contrasting them with efforts made globally toward inclusivity. The debate also touched on insufficient government spending on transgender welfare, with MPs urging for a more inclusive approach and recognition of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee's recommendations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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