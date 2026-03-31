Tragic Sand Tunnel Collapse Claims Lives of Three Children

In a tragic incident in Sikar district's Ganedi village, three children died when a sand mound collapsed on them while they were playing, police reported on Tuesday.

The accident occurred on Monday afternoon when the children, identified as Holesh Meghwal, Gautam Saini, and Deepesh Nayak, were digging a tunnel in the sand mound, Kailash Chand, Station House Officer at Nechwa police station, confirmed.

According to reports, a fourth child named Krishna was near the tunnel's entrance and escaped unharmed. His cries for help drew villagers, who managed to extricate the trapped children, but they were pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

(With inputs from agencies.)