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Tragic Sand Tunnel Collapse Claims Lives of Three Children

Three children lost their lives when the sand mound they were playing in collapsed in Sikar district's Ganedi village. The children were identified as Holesh Meghwal, Gautam Saini, and Deepesh Nayak. A fourth child, Krishna, escaped and alerted villagers, who attempted a rescue but found the children already deceased.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 31-03-2026 15:53 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 15:53 IST
Tragic Sand Tunnel Collapse Claims Lives of Three Children
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  • India

In a tragic incident in Sikar district's Ganedi village, three children died when a sand mound collapsed on them while they were playing, police reported on Tuesday.

The accident occurred on Monday afternoon when the children, identified as Holesh Meghwal, Gautam Saini, and Deepesh Nayak, were digging a tunnel in the sand mound, Kailash Chand, Station House Officer at Nechwa police station, confirmed.

According to reports, a fourth child named Krishna was near the tunnel's entrance and escaped unharmed. His cries for help drew villagers, who managed to extricate the trapped children, but they were pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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