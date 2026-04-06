India's Food Stock Surplus and Maritime Stability Amid West Asia Concerns

India has ample food stock reserves, significantly surpassing established norms, according to C Shikha, Joint Secretary, Department of Food and Public Distribution. The country maintains approximately 222 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of wheat and 380 LMT of rice, summing up to a total food stock of about 602 LMT.

"Our buffer stock of wheat and rice is more than three times the prescribed norms," Shikha highlighted at a press briefing. Imports from key global partners have sustained supply stability, while enhanced mustard production boosts domestic availability in the edible oil category.

Meanwhile, Mukesh Mangal, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, assured that all Indian seafarers in West Asia are safe, with no recent incidents involving Indian vessels. He noted that 16 Indian-flagged ships are currently in Western Persian Gulf, with continuous coordination ensuring their safety.