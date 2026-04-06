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India's Food Stock Surplus and Maritime Stability Amid West Asia Concerns

India possesses a robust food grain buffer, exceeding norms, and maritime operations remain stable in West Asia despite geopolitical tensions. The food stock includes 222 LMT of wheat and 380 LMT of rice. The safe transit of Indian vessels emphasizes the focus on security and supply chain continuity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 16:24 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 16:24 IST
India's Food Stock Surplus and Maritime Stability Amid West Asia Concerns
C Shikha, Joint Secretary in the Department of Food and Public Distribution, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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India has ample food stock reserves, significantly surpassing established norms, according to C Shikha, Joint Secretary, Department of Food and Public Distribution. The country maintains approximately 222 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of wheat and 380 LMT of rice, summing up to a total food stock of about 602 LMT.

"Our buffer stock of wheat and rice is more than three times the prescribed norms," Shikha highlighted at a press briefing. Imports from key global partners have sustained supply stability, while enhanced mustard production boosts domestic availability in the edible oil category.

Meanwhile, Mukesh Mangal, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, assured that all Indian seafarers in West Asia are safe, with no recent incidents involving Indian vessels. He noted that 16 Indian-flagged ships are currently in Western Persian Gulf, with continuous coordination ensuring their safety.

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