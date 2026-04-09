Left Menu

Former Freelancer Detained for Alleged Treason

A former freelancer for Radio Free Europe has been detained by Russia's Federal Security Service in Chita, accused of treason for alleged cooperation with Ukraine. The man's name has not been disclosed, drawing significant attention to the serious charge and the ongoing geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 09-04-2026 12:26 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 12:26 IST
Former Freelancer Detained for Alleged Treason
  • Country:
  • Russia

A former freelancer associated with Radio Free Europe has been apprehended by Russia's Federal Security Service, as reported on Thursday by TASS.

The man was detained in Chita and is accused of treason, according to the FSB's statement. No further personal details have been released.

The allegations pertain to his suspected cooperation with Ukraine, highlighting ongoing geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Schools on High Alert: Bomb Threats Spark Mass Evacuations

Schools on High Alert: Bomb Threats Spark Mass Evacuations

 India
2
Puducherry's Dynamic Polling Day: Robots, Voter Surge, and Key Players

Puducherry's Dynamic Polling Day: Robots, Voter Surge, and Key Players

 India
3
Congress Steps Back: Baramati Bypoll to be Unopposed in Memory of Ajit Pawar

Congress Steps Back: Baramati Bypoll to be Unopposed in Memory of Ajit Pawar

 India
4
Forest Guard Tragedy Highlights Ongoing Battle Against Illegal Sand Mining

Forest Guard Tragedy Highlights Ongoing Battle Against Illegal Sand Mining

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026