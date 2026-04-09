Former Freelancer Detained for Alleged Treason
A former freelancer for Radio Free Europe has been detained by Russia's Federal Security Service in Chita, accused of treason for alleged cooperation with Ukraine. The man's name has not been disclosed, drawing significant attention to the serious charge and the ongoing geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 09-04-2026 12:26 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 12:26 IST
- Country:
- Russia
A former freelancer associated with Radio Free Europe has been apprehended by Russia's Federal Security Service, as reported on Thursday by TASS.
The man was detained in Chita and is accused of treason, according to the FSB's statement. No further personal details have been released.
The allegations pertain to his suspected cooperation with Ukraine, highlighting ongoing geopolitical tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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