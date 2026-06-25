India Expands QR Code Tracking for Enhanced Drug Safety

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare took a significant step this Thursday, amending the Drugs Rules, 1945, in efforts to enhance the traceability and safety of India's pharmaceutical supply chain. The amendments expand the scope of Schedule H2 to include more drugs under a QR Code-based track and trace system.

The updated rules now mandate the use of QR Codes for labeling vaccines, antimicrobials, narcotic and psychotropic drugs, and anti-cancer medications. This new requirement aims to ensure that each product's vital information, such as identification codes, manufacturing details, and expiry dates, are easily accessible for authentication purposes throughout the supply chain.

Previously limited to the top 300 pharmaceutical brands, the QR Code system's expanded coverage is expected to improve the integrity of drug products, aiding in preventing the spread of counterfeit medicines. Furthermore, by allowing better monitoring and verification, this change supports the national aim to combat Anti-Microbial Resistance (AMR) and improve public health safety.