Supreme Court Urges Swift Resolution of Gyan Chandra Agarwal's Stalled Petition

In a persistent call for action, the Supreme Court has once again emphasized the need for an expedited resolution of Gyan Chandra Agarwal's criminal writ petition, which remains pending before the Allahabad High Court. Originally filed in 2022, the petition challenges an FIR and subsequent investigations directed by the Hari Parvat Police Station in Agra.

Despite the Supreme Court's intervention, the matter remains unresolved, with the apex court expressing concerns over potential evidence loss amid prolonged delays. The situation is further complicated by Agarwal's involvement in separate investigations related to alleged money laundering and real estate transactions.

The Allahabad High Court's case progress has been hindered by frequent adjournments and the petitioner's alleged non-cooperation. As the court resumes after its summer recess, there is renewed hope for the case's closure by August 2026, aligning with the Supreme Court's expectations.