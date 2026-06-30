Manhunt in Monaco: Oligarch Targeted in Bomb Attack

Police In Monaco And Neighbouring France Were Searching On Tuesday For A Man Suspected Of Detonating A Makeshift Bomb In Monaco That Wounded Several People

A manhunt has been launched in Monaco after a bombing targeted a high-profile figure. The suspect, believed to have detonated the device, was still at large, according to Monaco authorities.

The bombing injured several people, including two critically, said Christophe Mirmand, Monaco's minister of state. The blast occurred near a residential building in central Monaco late Monday evening, reportedly targeting Ukrainian-born oligarch Vadym Yermolaiev, now a Cyprus citizen.

Surveillance footage revealed a man dropping a backpack before the explosion. A joint police operation with emergency services from France is in progress to apprehend the fugitive.