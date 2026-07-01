Court Nears Verdict in High-Profile Wrestling Harassment Case

The Rouse Avenue court took a significant step forward in the alleged sexual harassment case against former MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Wednesday, as the final arguments were presented in a closed courtroom. The case pertains to accusations made by female wrestlers during Singh's tenure as the Wrestling Federation of India's chief.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and his associate Vinod Tomar are facing serious allegations of sexual harassment both domestically and internationally. The court proceedings, presided over by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ashwani Panwar, heard the complainants' arguments spearheaded by senior advocate Rebecca John, which are set to continue on Thursday.

The defense for Singh and Tomar concluded their arguments on Tuesday, with Advocate Rajiv Mohan representing them. The case further involves statements recorded from a Special Investigation Team member and an investigation officer, following a protest and FIR by Delhi Police on a woman's complaint. A detailed 1500-page charge sheet was submitted in June 2023, pressing charges under various sections of the IPC.