Political Tensions Flare: BJP and Congress Clash in Telangana

In a fiery exchange of political rhetoric, Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao has accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of displaying 'political arrogance' and harboring 'fear' of the BJP's escalating influence in the state. The comments came in response to Reddy's sharp criticism of BJP National President Nitin Nabin during his visit.

Rao, addressing news agency ANI, asserted that the Chief Minister's statements reflect his apprehension of the BJP's mobilization in Telangana. He emphasized that Nabin's call for a 'Congress-free Telangana' has spurred both enthusiasm among BJP cadres and anxiety within the Congress leadership.

Chief Minister Reddy did not hold back, dismissing Nabin's confidence in BJP's victory in the 2028 Assembly elections by comparing it to their struggles in West Bengal. Reddy, while addressing the Rythu Bharosa Program, sarcastically remarked on Nabin's comments, predicting a tough electoral battle and declaring the Congress's resolve to thwart BJP's advances.