Political Tensions Flare: BJP and Congress Clash in Telangana

Tensions rise in Telangana as BJP President N Ramchander Rao accuses Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of 'political arrogance' after Reddy's remarks against BJP National President Nitin Nabin. This clash highlights the growing BJP influence and upcoming electoral battles as both parties prepare for the 2028 Assembly polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-07-2026 13:58 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 13:58 IST
Political Tensions Flare: BJP and Congress Clash in Telangana
Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a fiery exchange of political rhetoric, Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao has accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of displaying 'political arrogance' and harboring 'fear' of the BJP's escalating influence in the state. The comments came in response to Reddy's sharp criticism of BJP National President Nitin Nabin during his visit.

Rao, addressing news agency ANI, asserted that the Chief Minister's statements reflect his apprehension of the BJP's mobilization in Telangana. He emphasized that Nabin's call for a 'Congress-free Telangana' has spurred both enthusiasm among BJP cadres and anxiety within the Congress leadership.

Chief Minister Reddy did not hold back, dismissing Nabin's confidence in BJP's victory in the 2028 Assembly elections by comparing it to their struggles in West Bengal. Reddy, while addressing the Rythu Bharosa Program, sarcastically remarked on Nabin's comments, predicting a tough electoral battle and declaring the Congress's resolve to thwart BJP's advances.

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