BJP's Sambit Patra Slams Telangana CM for Criticizing Party President

In a heated exchange, BJP MP Sambit Patra publicly condemned Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for his contentious remarks concerning BJP National President Nitin Nabin. Labeling Reddy's comments as "objectionable" and "arrogant," Patra asserted they reflect the Congress party's ingrained political ethos.

The critique followed CM Reddy's sharp attack on Nitin Nabin during the latter's visit to Telangana. Reddy dismissed BJP's prospects in the upcoming Assembly elections and ridiculed Nabin's predictions as reminiscent of the party's delayed success in West Bengal.

In response, Nitin Nabin announced a statewide campaign against the Congress-led Telangana government, accusing it of failing to honor electoral promises. The ongoing political back-and-forth signals heightened tensions between the Congress and BJP in the region.