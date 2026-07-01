BJP's Sambit Patra Slams Telangana CM for Criticizing Party President

BJP MP Sambit Patra criticized Telangana CM Revanth Reddy for his remarks on BJP National President Nitin Nabin, labeling them as objectionable and arrogant. Patra accused Reddy of embodying Congress's political culture and asserted BJP's resolve to challenge Congress in future elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-07-2026 14:11 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 14:11 IST
BJP's Sambit Patra Slams Telangana CM for Criticizing Party President
BJP MP Sambit Patra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated exchange, BJP MP Sambit Patra publicly condemned Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for his contentious remarks concerning BJP National President Nitin Nabin. Labeling Reddy's comments as "objectionable" and "arrogant," Patra asserted they reflect the Congress party's ingrained political ethos.

The critique followed CM Reddy's sharp attack on Nitin Nabin during the latter's visit to Telangana. Reddy dismissed BJP's prospects in the upcoming Assembly elections and ridiculed Nabin's predictions as reminiscent of the party's delayed success in West Bengal.

In response, Nitin Nabin announced a statewide campaign against the Congress-led Telangana government, accusing it of failing to honor electoral promises. The ongoing political back-and-forth signals heightened tensions between the Congress and BJP in the region.

TRENDING

1
Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global
2
WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

Global
3
Trump's Urgent Call: Lower Gas Prices Now

Trump's Urgent Call: Lower Gas Prices Now

Global
4
EU-China Trade Talks: Seeking Tangible Outcomes by October

EU-China Trade Talks: Seeking Tangible Outcomes by October

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The E-7 Carbon Crunch: Why Emerging Economies Must Rethink Money, Growth and Net Zero

Prosperity Without Inclusion Is a Mirage: Why the SDGs Must Move Together

Machines in the Field, Fewer Hands at Work: South Africa’s 4IR Farm Dilemma

AI in Healthcare Delivers Real Results, but WHO Says Better Policies Will Decide Its Global Success

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026