PM Modi Commands Unified Action as Monsoon Deficit Looms

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged ministries to collaborate closely in addressing India’s deficient monsoon, stressing the importance of readiness in critical sectors such as agriculture and water supply. With July's rainfall expected to fall below average, government departments are mobilizing a strategic response to mitigate potential impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-07-2026 20:12 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 20:12 IST
PM Modi Commands Unified Action as Monsoon Deficit Looms
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took a proactive stance in addressing the challenges posed by insufficient rainfall this monsoon season. During a Union Cabinet meeting, he called for comprehensive coordination among all ministries to ensure preparedness and an effective, unified response to potential crises.

According to sources, Modi held an in-depth discussion about the consequences of below-average rainfall and emphasized a coordinated, whole-of-government approach to tackle any unforeseen issues. He urged relevant ministries to devise advanced contingency plans and maintain seamless communication to mitigate adverse effects on agriculture, water resources, and essential services.

The discussion involved nearly 10 key ministries, including Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Power, and Jal Shakti, all of which have been tasked with monitoring ground situations and sharing real-time information. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already predicted below-average rainfall for July 2026, indicating a need for vigilance and timely decision-making from the government.

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