Legacy of Vijaya Mehta: Pioneering Theatre Director and Cinematic Icon Passes Away

Vijaya Mehta, notable theatre director and filmmaker, passed away at age 91. Known as a trailblazer in Marathi theatre and Indian cinema, her legacy inspires numerous artists. Recognized by leaders like Rahul Gandhi and PM Narendra Modi, Mehta's influential career spanned over six decades, earning her numerous accolades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-07-2026 16:14 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 16:14 IST
Legacy of Vijaya Mehta: Pioneering Theatre Director and Cinematic Icon Passes Away
Congress MP, Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned theatre director, actor, and filmmaker Vijaya Mehta has passed away at the age of 91, leaving behind a significant legacy in India's artistic landscape. Opposition Leader in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi expressed his condolences, reflecting on Mehta's pioneering contributions to Marathi theatre and Indian cinema.

In a heartfelt social media post, Gandhi lauded Mehta's role in inspiring generations of artists and noted her enduring impact on cultural history. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to Mehta, describing her as a 'towering' figure in Indian culture and cinema and acknowledging her unwavering dedication to artistic excellence.

Vijaya Mehta, affectionately known as "Bai," co-founded the Rangayan theatre group and directed landmark plays and acclaimed films like Rao Saheb and Pestonjee. Born in Baroda, she trained under eminent figures and received numerous awards, including the Padma Shri. Beyond theatre, her performances in Indian parallel cinema further solidified her influential career.

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