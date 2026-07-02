Intense Shootout: Delhi Police Intercept Wanted Criminals

In a dramatic confrontation late Wednesday night, the Anti-Auto Theft Squad of Delhi Police's Outer North district engaged in a shootout with a wanted criminal near Sannoth village. The suspect, identified as Irshad Ali, sustained a leg injury during the brief exchange of gunfire. Ali is suspected in multiple snatch-and-grab cases.

The incident followed another encounter earlier in the week, where two alleged criminals were injured in a gunfight with the South East Delhi Police, Special Task Force, and AATS near Jal Vihar, Lajpat Nagar. The suspects, identified as Pramod Kumar and Rajesh, were apprehended post a police ambush.

Police recovered illegal firearms from both scenes, which included a pistol, magazine, and bullets. The operations are part of a crackdown on rampant criminal activities involving armed offenders in the capital. Kumar, a notorious figure with over 113 cases against him, was among those detained. Further investigations are in progress.