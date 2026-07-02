Nadda Reviews Delhi's Dengue Preparedness Ahead of Peak Season

Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda has chaired a high-level meeting to review Delhi's preparedness for dengue prevention and control, urging authorities to remain alert as the peak transmission season approaches despite the current low number of cases.

The meeting assessed the evolving dengue situation, reviewed the readiness of hospitals, municipal bodies and the Delhi government, and examined surveillance systems, vector control measures and clinical management protocols. Officials also presented a comprehensive action plan covering disease surveillance, mosquito control, case detection, treatment and public awareness.

Nadda noted that the national dengue mortality rate currently stands at a low 0.11%, though he stressed that authorities should not become complacent and must strengthen preparations for the coming months.

Hospitals and civic agencies asked to stay fully prepared

The Union Minister directed state authorities and municipal bodies to intensify mosquito control activities in areas reporting increased fever cases while strengthening entomological surveillance to identify emerging hotspots. He also called for enhanced fever surveillance to ensure early detection of potential outbreaks.

Nadda instructed hospitals to maintain dedicated dengue wards, adequate bed capacity, sufficient blood components, diagnostic facilities, medicines and insecticides. Sentinel Surveillance Hospitals, along with public and private healthcare facilities, have also been asked to remain on alert.

He further directed officials to keep Rapid Response Teams ready for immediate deployment, ensure timely reporting of dengue cases through the Integrated Health Information Platform for Vector-Borne Diseases (IHIP-VBD), and conduct daily district-level review meetings to monitor outbreaks and coordinate response measures.

July campaign to boost community participation

The meeting also reviewed the implementation of the National Strategy for Prevention and Control of Dengue, known as the Octalogue, which is built around eight focus areas including surveillance, case management, vector control, outbreak response, capacity building, public awareness, inter-sectoral coordination, and monitoring.

Nadda highlighted the importance of community participation under the message of "Jan Chetna through Jan Bhagidari", encouraging states to involve ward commissioners, elected representatives, Resident Welfare Associations, schools, market associations, youth clubs and community leaders in dengue awareness activities.

With Anti Dengue Month beginning in July, he called for extensive public information campaigns promoting preventive measures such as eliminating mosquito breeding sites, using mosquito nets and wearing full-sleeved clothing. He also stressed stronger coordination among municipal bodies, railways, cantonment boards, public health engineering departments and health agencies to improve sanitation and carry out effective vector control across the capital.