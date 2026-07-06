Mumbai Braces for Torrential Downpour and Red Alert

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde announced the closure of BMC schools amid heavy rainfall, with potential extensions. A 'Red' alert was issued due to forecasts of heavy rains, strong winds, and high tides. Private companies encouraged remote work as residents prepared for adverse weather through July 8-10.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2026 11:55 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 11:55 IST
Mumbai Braces for Torrential Downpour and Red Alert
Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde announced on Sunday the closure of all Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) schools until tomorrow due to relentless rainfall affecting the city. She hinted that this could be extended by a day or two. Additionally, private companies have been recommended to implement work-from-home policies.

Addressing reporters, Tawde emphasized the ongoing efforts to keep citizens informed, with alerts issued every half-hour urging residents to remain indoors until at least July 8-10. 'A 'Red' alert has been declared following predictions of heavy rain, strong winds, and high tide,' she stated. 'We urge people to avoid going outside unnecessarily.'

The forecast indicates that Mumbai and its suburbs will endure intense, continuous rain along with potential gusty winds reaching speeds up to 60-70 kmph. Over the past 24 hours, the city recorded 105.24 mm average rainfall, while heavier downpours were noted in the Eastern and Western Suburbs. Authorities are closely monitoring tide levels, which are expected to reach significant highs today and tomorrow.

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