Ongoing Dynamics in the Global Drug Trafficking Landscape

The Afghanistan-Pakistan-Iran corridor, known as the Golden Crescent, continues to play a dominant role in global opiate trafficking, according to a recent assessment. Despite cultivation restrictions, pre-ban opium stockpiles, estimated at 13,200 tonnes, sustain worldwide heroin supply, highlighting the corridor's significance in the illicit drug trade.

The report emphasizes that the Balkan Route, traditionally Europe's main heroin corridor, is now a key path for methamphetamine transport. This reflects a merger of drug trafficking operations and a diversification of illicit supply lines. The Narcotics Control Bureau's 2025 report warns of India's strategic location at the crossroads of major drug trafficking paths.

Additionally, the report discusses evolving drug networks due to geopolitical changes. Syria's 2024 political transition has disrupted Captagon manufacturing, creating trafficking uncertainties in the Middle East. Meanwhile, the rise of the Taliban in Afghanistan marks another geopolitical shift affecting drug production and trafficking dynamics. The report underscores a complex, adaptive global drug landscape.