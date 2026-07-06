Global Drug Trafficking: The Expanding Nexus of Opiates and Methamphetamine

An official assessment report unveils the ongoing role of the Afghanistan-Pakistan-Iran corridor, also known as the Golden Crescent, as the epicenter of global opiate trafficking. Despite cultivation restrictions, pre-ban opium stockpiles of approximately 13,200 tonnes continue to feed the extensive heroin supply chains worldwide.

The report highlights the diversification of trafficking routes, with the Balkan Route remaining the primary channel for heroin reaching Western Europe. This corridor, traversing Iran and Turkey, now increasingly accommodates methamphetamine, signifying a convergence in trafficking networks and the diversification of illicit supply chains.

The Narcotics Control Bureau's Annual Report 2025 emphasizes the dynamic nature of drug trafficking routes, which adapt to enforcement pressures and geopolitical changes. India is highlighted as a pivotal point in these pathways, with concerns growing over evolving routes via land and sea, particularly through the North-Eastern land frontier and maritime zones in Punjab, Rajasthan, and along the coastlines of Gujarat and Maharashtra.