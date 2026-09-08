Assam-Meghalaya Summit Secures Safe Passage Amid Border Tensions

The Assam and Meghalaya governments held a crucial meeting in Shillong to ensure the safe movement of vehicles amid border tensions. Senior officials and transport representatives discussed challenges, emphasizing continued dialogue and mutual trust to prevent incidents and strengthen ties between the neighboring states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 22:51 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 22:51 IST
Assam-Meghalaya Summit Secures Safe Passage Amid Border Tensions
Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister S Dhar, Assam Border Protection and Development Minister Atul Bora (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid rising tensions along their inter-state border, the governments of Assam and Meghalaya convened a significant meeting in Shillong on Tuesday. This assembly aimed to ensure the unhindered movement of vehicles, following instructions from Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The meeting, hosted at the State Convention Centre in Shillong, saw the participation of Assam Border Protection and Development Minister Atul Bora and Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister S Dhar. Discussions focused on facilitating smooth transit for citizens and vehicles, highlighting the need for ongoing dialogue and swift interventions to address any disturbances.

Senior officials from both states, along with representatives from 7 transport organizations in Assam and 5 in Meghalaya, reviewed recent incidents involving Assam-registered vehicles in Shillong. Participants underscored the commitment to mutual trust and cooperation, seeking to preserve the region's cultural and economic ties while enhancing coordinated responses to any emerging issues.

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