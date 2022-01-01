Left Menu

Italy reports 141,262 coronavirus cases, 111 deaths

Italy has registered 137,513 deaths linked to COVID-19 since February 2020, and has reported 6.267 million cases to date. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 11,265 on Saturday, up from 11,150 a day earlier. There were 135 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 119 on Friday.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 01-01-2022 23:14 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 23:14 IST
Italy reports 141,262 coronavirus cases, 111 deaths
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy reported 141,262 COVID-19 related cases on Saturday, following 144,243 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 111 from 155. Italy has registered 137,513 deaths linked to COVID-19 since February 2020, and has reported 6.267 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 11,265 on Saturday, up from 11,150 a day earlier. There were 135 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 119 on Friday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 1,297 from a previous 1,260.

About 1.08 million tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the last day, compared with 1.22 million the previous day, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Krafton fixes login error in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Krafton fixes login error in Battlegrounds Mobile India

 India
2
Scientists intrigued by presence of heavy elements in carbon-rich stars

Scientists intrigued by presence of heavy elements in carbon-rich stars

 India
3
UNICEF denounces grave violations against children in conflicts

UNICEF denounces grave violations against children in conflicts

 Global
4
Tele-medicine no longer option but necessity: Dr Jitendra Singh

Tele-medicine no longer option but necessity: Dr Jitendra Singh

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022