Italy reports 35,057 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 105 deaths

Italy reported 35,057 COVID-19 related cases on Sunday, against 39,963 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 105 from 173.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 06-03-2022 21:34 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 21:34 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Italy reported 35,057 COVID-19 related cases on Sunday, against 39,963 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 105 from 173. Italy has registered 155,887 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 13.03 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 8,828 on Sunday down from 8,974 a day earlier. There were 37 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 59 on Saturday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 603 from a previous 609.

Some 296,246 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 381,484, the health ministry said. (Editing by Crispian Balmer)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

