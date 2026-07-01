Wimbledon's Third Day: Upsets, Clashes, and Weather

Day three of Wimbledon saw various degrees of excitement and shocks. Under sunny conditions, iconic players faced challenges, with notable exits like Serena Williams and Stan Wawrinka. Highlights included Swiatek's tough win and epic matches involving Tsitsipas and Djokovic. The day was packed with thrilling court battles and dramatic tennis action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Highlights Of The Third Day At Wimbledon On Wednesday Times Gmt Play Under Way Play Began Under Sunny Skies At The All England Club | Updated: 01-07-2026 15:38 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 15:38 IST
Wimbledon's Third Day: Upsets, Clashes, and Weather
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On the third day of Wimbledon, the action unfolded under sunny skies with temperatures hovering around 22 degrees Celsius. The iconic All England Club was abuzz as play commenced, promising a day filled with high-octane tennis matches.

The headlines were dominated by well-known names, including Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas, whose face-off was eagerly anticipated. Notably, Serena Williams's comeback encountered a disappointing early exit, continuing a challenging phase for British tennis. In contrast, defending champion Iga Swiatek managed an emotional victory in her first round.

Despite some expected outcomes, the day had its share of surprises. Zverev fended off a strong challenge from qualifier Blockx, while Wawrinka exited after a valiant effort against Berrettini. Meanwhile, second-seed Rybakina narrowly escaped a debutant's scare, adding further drama to the enthralling proceedings.

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