Shenzhen reports 50 symptomatic, 21 asymptomatic COVID cases for Sept 4

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 05-09-2022 06:20 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 06:20 IST
  • Country:
  • China

China's southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported 71 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections on Sept. 4, down from 89 day earlier, the Health Commission of Guangdong Province said on Monday.

Of Sunday's local infections, 50 were confirmed to be symptomatic, while 21 were asymptomatic in the city that will adopt tiered anti-virus restriction measures starting on Monday.

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

