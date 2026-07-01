In an unsettling revelation, China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) is significantly enhancing its military expertise by recruiting former Western pilots. Alarmingly, at least 18 former British aviators have reportedly been training Chinese military pilots, as unveiled by the Daily Mail, sparking a wave of concern across NATO and Five Eyes nations.

These experts, drawn by handsome payoffs and enticing benefits, are believed to be providing vital skills that could bolster the PLA's operational competencies against Western defense strategies, despite numerous legal warnings and repercussions introduced in multiple Western countries to curb this worrying trend.

A notable entity facilitating this exchange is the Test Flying Academy of South Africa (TFASA). However, as legal challenges intensify with arrests and prosecutions initiated by the US, the implications of this knowledge transfer continue to pose a substantial threat to global security frameworks.