Left Menu

TN steps up vigil, screens 37 international passengers for COVID-19

The Tamil Nadu government stepped up vigil amidst a sudden surge in Coronavirus cases in some parts of the world and on Saturday 37 passengers who arrived at the international airport here were screened for COVID-19.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-12-2022 18:07 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 18:06 IST
TN steps up vigil, screens 37 international passengers for COVID-19
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu government stepped up vigil amidst a sudden surge in Coronavirus cases in some parts of the world and on Saturday 37 passengers who arrived at the international airport here were screened for COVID-19. None among those screened had symptoms for Coronavirus, said State Health Minister Ma Subramanian. The passengers had arrived from Kuala Lumpur, Dubai, Colombo and Dhaka and 2 per cent of them were screened for the pandemic as per the guidelines issued by the Central government. The Health Minister, who inspected the 2 per cent random screening at the airport here, along with Health Secretary P Senthil Kumar and Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine Dr T S Selvavinayagam, informed that a mass fever screening system has been activated at the airports across the state. ''Tamil Nadu is prepared to tackle the pandemic. About 72,000 beds, out of 1.25 lakh available at the government hospitals across the state, have been readied for COVID-19 wards. Besides, we have three months stock of medicines and adequate supply of oxygen,'' Subramanian told reporters at the airport. During a virtual meeting of state health ministers on Friday, he had briefed Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on the measures Tamil Nadu has taken to prevent and control the spread of the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; BioNTech starts human trial to test malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U.S. courts

SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U...

 United States
3
No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have arrived at German embassy; Merck's COVID pill does not cut hospitalization, death rates in many vaccinated adults - study and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022