Housekeeping Tragedy: Worker Found Hanging in Private Hospital
A 19-year-old housekeeping worker named Raman Singh was found hanging in a room at a private naturopathy hospital in Bhankrota, Rajasthan. The discovery was made when colleagues looked through the window after he failed to open the door. Investigations are ongoing, and no suicide note was found.
A 19-year-old housekeeping worker, Raman Singh, tragically ended his life at a private naturopathy hospital on Sez Road in Bhankrota, Rajasthan, police disclosed on Tuesday.
The grim discovery was made late Monday night when colleagues noticed Singh's room hadn't opened. Peering through the window, they found him hanging from a ceiling fan, according to Station House Officer Rajkumar Meena.
Singh, originally from Bharatpur with parents in Punjab, left no suicide note. The body is held at SMS hospital's mortuary pending post-mortem after his parents' arrival.
