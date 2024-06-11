Left Menu

Housekeeping Tragedy: Worker Found Hanging in Private Hospital

A 19-year-old housekeeping worker named Raman Singh was found hanging in a room at a private naturopathy hospital in Bhankrota, Rajasthan. The discovery was made when colleagues looked through the window after he failed to open the door. Investigations are ongoing, and no suicide note was found.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-06-2024 19:56 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 19:56 IST
Housekeeping Tragedy: Worker Found Hanging in Private Hospital
Raman Singh
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old housekeeping worker, Raman Singh, tragically ended his life at a private naturopathy hospital on Sez Road in Bhankrota, Rajasthan, police disclosed on Tuesday.

The grim discovery was made late Monday night when colleagues noticed Singh's room hadn't opened. Peering through the window, they found him hanging from a ceiling fan, according to Station House Officer Rajkumar Meena.

Singh, originally from Bharatpur with parents in Punjab, left no suicide note. The body is held at SMS hospital's mortuary pending post-mortem after his parents' arrival.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative PV Systems: A Sustainable Solution for South Africa's Energy Crisis

Bridging the Gap: How Targeted Interventions Can Transform Learning in Malawi

Revolutionizing Supply Chains: How Deep-Tier Finance is Empowering SMEs and Boosting ESG

Transforming Patient Experience in Genomic Testing with Genetics Adviser: A Digital Health Application

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024