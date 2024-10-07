Himachal Pradesh Unveils New Cancer Hospital to Combat Rising Cases

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu officially opened the newly constructed five-storey tertiary cancer hospital at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla. Built at a cost of Rs 13.50 crore, this facility represents a significant step in enhancing healthcare for cancer patients within the state.

Expressing concern over the state's alarming cancer statistics—second only to the North-East—Sukhu highlighted the government's commitment to advanced cancer care. New technologies such as Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) and Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) will soon be available, expanding the hospital's treatment capacity considerably.

Additional initiatives include the installation of a Rs 7.77-crore CT Simulator and the procurement of a LINAC machine expected to be operational by early next year. An investment of Rs 20 crore for a PET scan machine has also been made to improve early cancer detection and diagnostics within the region.

