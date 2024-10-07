Himachal Pradesh Unveils New Cancer Hospital to Combat Rising Cases
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated a new tertiary cancer hospital at Indira Gandhi Medical College in Shimla. The facility aims to enhance cancer care with advanced technology and increased bed capacity. The state government is focusing on improving healthcare infrastructure to address high cancer incidence rates.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu officially opened the newly constructed five-storey tertiary cancer hospital at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla. Built at a cost of Rs 13.50 crore, this facility represents a significant step in enhancing healthcare for cancer patients within the state.
Expressing concern over the state's alarming cancer statistics—second only to the North-East—Sukhu highlighted the government's commitment to advanced cancer care. New technologies such as Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) and Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) will soon be available, expanding the hospital's treatment capacity considerably.
Additional initiatives include the installation of a Rs 7.77-crore CT Simulator and the procurement of a LINAC machine expected to be operational by early next year. An investment of Rs 20 crore for a PET scan machine has also been made to improve early cancer detection and diagnostics within the region.
