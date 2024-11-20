Revolutionary Chip Technology: Ensuring Authenticity in ECG Machines

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore has introduced a pioneering technology aimed at bolstering the safety of electrocardiogram (ECG) machines and pacemakers, as announced by an official on Wednesday.

Led by Professor Anirban Sengupta, this newly patented technology focuses on creating secure chips for ECG devices. A standout feature of this innovation is its ability to differentiate between authentic and counterfeit ECG detector chips prior to manufacturing.

This advancement is crucial in enhancing the reliability of such medical devices, reducing the risk of misdiagnoses and treatment errors that currently pose significant challenges within the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)