Revolutionary Chip Technology: Ensuring Authenticity in ECG Machines

IIT Indore has developed a secure technology for ECG machines and pacemakers, preventing counterfeit chips and enhancing reliability. This patented development, led by Professor Anirban Sengupta, ensures devices carry authentic chips, thereby minimizing medical errors in diagnosing heart diseases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 20-11-2024 15:33 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 14:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore has introduced a pioneering technology aimed at bolstering the safety of electrocardiogram (ECG) machines and pacemakers, as announced by an official on Wednesday.

Led by Professor Anirban Sengupta, this newly patented technology focuses on creating secure chips for ECG devices. A standout feature of this innovation is its ability to differentiate between authentic and counterfeit ECG detector chips prior to manufacturing.

This advancement is crucial in enhancing the reliability of such medical devices, reducing the risk of misdiagnoses and treatment errors that currently pose significant challenges within the industry.

