Tragedy Strikes: Birsa Munda's Great-Grandson Passes Away

Mangal Munda, great-grandson of tribal icon Birsa Munda, passed away due to cardiovascular failure at the age of 45. He succumbed to severe head injuries sustained in a road accident. Despite efforts from medical staff and government support, he could not be saved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 29-11-2024 09:10 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 09:10 IST
  • India

Mangal Munda, the great-grandson of revered tribal leader Birsa Munda, has died after suffering a tragic accident. The 45-year-old succumbed to cardiovascular failure following severe injuries sustained in a road accident.

Munda was admitted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, where he battled for life after falling from the roof of a vehicle in Jharkhand's Khunti district last November 25. Medical professionals at the facility confirmed his passing at 12.30 am.

Despite being on a ventilator, efforts to save him proved futile, as confirmed by RIMS Medical Superintendent Dr. Hiren Birua. The treatment of Munda had drawn attention from high-profile offices, including those of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Health Minister JP Nadda, and Jharkhand's Chief Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

