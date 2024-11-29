Tragedy Strikes: Birsa Munda's Great-Grandson Passes Away

Mangal Munda, the great-grandson of revered tribal leader Birsa Munda, has died after suffering a tragic accident. The 45-year-old succumbed to cardiovascular failure following severe injuries sustained in a road accident.

Munda was admitted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, where he battled for life after falling from the roof of a vehicle in Jharkhand's Khunti district last November 25. Medical professionals at the facility confirmed his passing at 12.30 am.

Despite being on a ventilator, efforts to save him proved futile, as confirmed by RIMS Medical Superintendent Dr. Hiren Birua. The treatment of Munda had drawn attention from high-profile offices, including those of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Health Minister JP Nadda, and Jharkhand's Chief Minister.

